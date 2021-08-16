Advertisement

Crews fighting house fire in NW Roanoke

House fire on Westdale Road in Roanoke
House fire on Westdale Road in Roanoke(Roanoke Fire-EMS)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire crews are fighting a house fire in the 4500 block of Westdale Road NW.

Crews were called to the fire at 9:59 a.m. Monday. They found smoke and flames coming from the home; the fire was found on the back of the building.

There is no word yet regarding injuries or the cause of the fire.

