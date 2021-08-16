Crews fighting house fire in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire crews are fighting a house fire in the 4500 block of Westdale Road NW.

Crews were called to the fire at 9:59 a.m. Monday. They found smoke and flames coming from the home; the fire was found on the back of the building.

There is no word yet regarding injuries or the cause of the fire.

House fire on Westdale Road in Roanoke (WDBJ7)

The fire is located on the back of the structure, where crews are working to fight the flames. #RoanokeFireEMS pic.twitter.com/7skYiNroaf — Roanoke Fire-EMS (@RoanokeFireEMS) August 16, 2021

