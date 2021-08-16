Danville Monopoly-inspired board game updated with new references to Black community

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - NAACP Danville Chapter President Tommy Bennett is excited to roll the dice on the Danville Monopoly-inspired board game. However, that wasn’t the case just a few months ago.

“I was excited about having our own Monopoly game; then I opened it up and saw that we were left out. I was like, something is wrong.” said Bennett.

As the board game featured various landmarks and restaurants in Danville, Bennett was taken aback by the lack of the city’s Black culture.

“If you looked at the first game, anybody who is moving into Danville or just here in Danville, you would think that Black people didn’t live here,” said Bennett.

That led to Bennett calling the game’s creators, Sky Production Company, to share his concerns. Five months later, Bennett has purchased the updated version of the game.

The game board features a Black-owned restaurant, Taste of Soul, plus the Martinsville Luther King Jr. bridge and the Ruby B. Archie Library, named after one of Danville’s Black mayors.

“First thing I did when I got the game and saw her name, I immediately texted all of her children.” said Bennett.

Now, Bennett feels the game encompasses Danville’s past and future.

“The city is changing, new companies are coming in, we are just feeling good about Danville,” said Bennett.

