Advertisement

Disney unveils new Halloween wheelchair costumes

The 2021 costume assortment includes characters from: “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “The...
The 2021 costume assortment includes characters from: “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Hocus Pocus.”(Source: Disney, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney is unveiling new adaptive roleplay costumes and wheelchair covers for kids and adults.

The features allow Disney fans to transform into their favorite characters for Halloween, according to the company.

These costumes have stretch fabric that opens in the back and are wheelchair-friendly.

The 2021 costume assortment includes characters from: “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Hocus Pocus.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NRVRJ
Man arrested on multiple charges after Grayson County pursuit
Courtesy Botetourt County Fire
12 kayakers rescued from James River
Nearly 6K new COVID cases in VA over the weekend; positivity rate surpasses 8%
Pitcher Kadyn Camper holds national title trophy
Christiansburg teen helps lead softball team to national title
Tropical rain heads our way through Wednesday.
Tropical rain brings potential for localized flooding

Latest News

They're hoping to find the diamonds from a wedding ring.
Family sifts through debris following California wildfire
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
Ryan Kress
Roanoke woman wins award at Ms. Wheelchair America Pageant
In a national TV address, President Joe Biden addressed the crisis in Afghanistan but said he...
Biden: I stand behind decision in Afghanistan
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital