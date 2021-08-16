Freezer unit fire leads to brief evacuation from Lord Botetourt High School

DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt as a freezer unit fire led to an evacuation from Lord Botetourt High School in Daleville Monday morning.

About 10:30 a.m., smoke was seen coming from a freezer unit in the school’s kitchen, leading all students and staff to leave the building. Botetourt County fire crews responded and cleared the building to be entered again about 11:05 a.m.

Administrators have adjusted the schedule to accommodate student lunch periods.

