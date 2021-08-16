Advertisement

Freezer unit fire leads to brief evacuation from Lord Botetourt High School

Botetourt County Public Schools logo
Botetourt County Public Schools logo(Botetourt County Public Schools FB Page)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt as a freezer unit fire led to an evacuation from Lord Botetourt High School in Daleville Monday morning.

About 10:30 a.m., smoke was seen coming from a freezer unit in the school’s kitchen, leading all students and staff to leave the building. Botetourt County fire crews responded and cleared the building to be entered again about 11:05 a.m.

Administrators have adjusted the schedule to accommodate student lunch periods.

