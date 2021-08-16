Lane Stadium to sell alcohol for first time in 56 years at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Hokie fans will be able to enjoy a cold one for the first time in 56 years when football is back around Blacksburg.

Beer and seltzers will be available on the concourse for purchase, including:

-Fightin’ Hokies Lager

-Devil’s Backbone IPA

-Bud Light

-Coors Light

-Miller Lite

-Michelob Ultra

-Blue Moon

-White Claw Black Cherry

Virginia Tech begins its 2021 campaign in Blacksburg September 3 against No. 10 UNC.

A complete list of the new experiences surrounding the games can be found on the Hokie Sports website.

