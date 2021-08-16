Lane Stadium to sell alcohol for first time in 56 years at Virginia Tech
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Hokie fans will be able to enjoy a cold one for the first time in 56 years when football is back around Blacksburg.
Beer and seltzers will be available on the concourse for purchase, including:
-Fightin’ Hokies Lager
-Devil’s Backbone IPA
-Bud Light
-Coors Light
-Miller Lite
-Michelob Ultra
-Blue Moon
-White Claw Black Cherry
Virginia Tech begins its 2021 campaign in Blacksburg September 3 against No. 10 UNC.
A complete list of the new experiences surrounding the games can be found on the Hokie Sports website.
