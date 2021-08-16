Lynchburg D-Day veteran, Purple Heart recipient Bill Sisk laid to rest

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - He was known as a great father, grandfather and soldier.

Purple Heart recipient Bill Sisk passed away Tuesday at age 96.

Monday friends and family honored Sisk during his funeral at St. John’s Episcopal Church, saying he was a hero and his stories are a part of history.

“My grandfather fought that fight. He ran that race...my grandpa was a hero,” said Jason Hackworth.

“He saw all these extraordinary things happening all around him and to have been part of that history and share it I think is very important,” said Martha Hackworth.

Sisk was a World War II veteran who stormed Utah Beach in Normandy on D-Day.

After being injured, he would later go on to join his division for the Battle of the Bulge.

His daughter Martha Hackworth says in his later years, he became vocal about supporting veterans.

“He really got actively involved when Monument Terrace and 9/11 and after that he started going every Friday,” said Martha Hackworth.

And that’s how the procession ended up on Church Street.

Sisk was taken by Monument Terrace one last time Monday, the site at which he supported the weekly troop rally, before being laid to rest.

Sisk’s dedication to his family, community and country will continue to ring on long after his passing.

“That was what dad was really wanted done. He saw it as a mission to let people know what really happened during World War II,” said Martha Hackworth.

“He too is standing before the Lord with a crown of righteousness,” said Jason Hackworth.

