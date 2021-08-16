Roanoke man killed in crash on Blue Ridge Parkway

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been identified as the victim of a crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway Saturday.

National Park Service rangers were called the evening of August 14 to an area near Milepost 171, where Craig Dickerson, riding a motorcycle, had gone off the road and was thrown. He died of his injuries after being taken to a hospital.

Floyd County Fire and Rescue and Patrick County EMS also responded to the crash.

