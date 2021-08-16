Advertisement

Roanoke man killed in crash on Blue Ridge Parkway

(WCAX)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been identified as the victim of a crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway Saturday.

National Park Service rangers were called the evening of August 14 to an area near Milepost 171, where Craig Dickerson, riding a motorcycle, had gone off the road and was thrown. He died of his injuries after being taken to a hospital.

Floyd County Fire and Rescue and Patrick County EMS also responded to the crash.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NRVRJ
Man arrested on multiple charges after Grayson County pursuit
Courtesy Botetourt County Fire
12 kayakers rescued from James River
Pitcher Kadyn Camper holds national title trophy
Christiansburg teen helps lead softball team to national title
A judge's gavel.
Agreement: VA service-dog company ordered to pay $3 million
The greatest coverage of rain will be Wednesday as remnants from Fred arrive.
Tropical rain brings wetter than normal week

Latest News

Crash and fire on Roanoke Road in Botetourt County
Two hurt in crash and fire in Botetourt County
A crash Friday night on I-581 North snarled traffic.
Crash snarls I-581 traffic Friday night
Names released of victims in fatal Bedford County crash
Roanoke Train vs Big Rig Crash
Roanoke Train vs Big Rig Crash