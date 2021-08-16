Roanoke woman wins award at Ms. Wheelchair America Pageant

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke woman won an award at the Ms. Wheelchair America pageant.

In July, we told you Ryan Kress would compete for the title.

The competition took place over the last week - and Kress took home the Lifetime Achievement Award.

This award is given to a contestant the judges believe has made the biggest impact for people with disabilities.

Kress wrote on Instagram she’s blown away to be recognized for her work in Roanoke.

