Advertisement

Shooting outside San Antonio sports bar kills 3, wounds 2

The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in...
The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in San Antonio.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police say a man fatally shot three people and wounded two others outside of a San Antonio sports bar following an argument.

The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in San Antonio.

The city’s police chief, William McManus, says the man went to his car and got a long gun, then started shooting.

McManus says all of the victims were in their 20s and 30s.

No arrests have been announced.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NRVRJ
Man arrested on multiple charges after Grayson County pursuit
Courtesy Botetourt County Fire
12 kayakers rescued from James River
The greatest coverage of rain will be Wednesday as remnants from Fred arrive.
Tropical rain brings wetter than normal week
Deputies targeted by gunfire in Virginia; no serious injuries reported
A judge's gavel.
Agreement: VA service-dog company ordered to pay $3 million

Latest News

Nearly 6K new COVID cases in VA over the weekend; positivity rate surpasses 8%
Brian McDermott, chief of patrol for Chicago Police Dept., gave an update Sunday on a fatal...
1 child dead, 1 child fighting for life after Chicago shooting
Residents in South Florida prepare for Tropical Storm Fred with sandbags. The system could make...
Haiti braces for Grace, Florida for Fred as storms brew
FILE - The company logo is shown at the top of a supercharger for Tesla automobiles near shops...
US agency opens formal probe into Tesla Autopilot system
Rep. Scott Perry, while parroting former President Donald Trump's false election claims, was...
Pennsylvania lawmaker under fire for alleged support of overthrowing election