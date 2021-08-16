Advertisement

Southwest Virginia stands to lose legislative districts following population decline

Southwest Virginia stands to lose legislative districts, following decline in population
Southwest Virginia stands to lose legislative districts, following decline in population(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Redistricting will bring new lines to Virginia’s legislative and congressional districts. It could also mean a loss of influence for the southwestern corner of the Commonwealth.

The release of census data on Thursday showed a population decline in southwestern Virginia, and major growth in other parts of the state. And that means the region stands to lose legislative districts in both the House of Delegates and the State Senate.

Charles “Chaz” Nuttycombe is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, but he’s been a student of politics since high school.

And as the director of Virginia-based forecasting group CNalysis he has shown a knack for predicting election results.

“In 2019, I got 99 out of 100 for the House of Delegates,” Nuttycombe told WDBJ7 Monday morning, “so yeah that’s my specialty state legislative elections.”

Members of Virginia’s new redistricting commission are still finalizing their work plan. But after the release of census data on Thursday, Nuttycombe has been crunching the numbers himself.

And he has already produced his own map that shows the 9th Congressional district expanding to the east.

“I think the best way to do that is to put Bedford County and Franklin County, uniting the Smith Mountain Lake community and putting it into the 9th,” Nuttycombe said.

We’ll have to see if the commission agrees with that, but Nuttycombe says the population shift will bring changes in the General Assembly as well.

“When it comes to the state legislative stuff, there’s going to be a district that moves from southwest Virginia in the State Senate,” Nuttycombe said. “It’s going to be moving to somewhere in NoVa, Prince William I would say, and there’s going to be a district in the House of Delegates that’s going to have to move.”

The expect to see the first maps from the Virginia Redistricting Commission sometime in September.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NRVRJ
Man arrested on multiple charges after Grayson County pursuit
Courtesy Botetourt County Fire
12 kayakers rescued from James River
Nearly 6K new COVID cases in VA over the weekend; positivity rate surpasses 8%
Pitcher Kadyn Camper holds national title trophy
Christiansburg teen helps lead softball team to national title
Tropical rain is likely again Tuesday with the worst early Wednesday morning.
Dry stretch ends as Fred remnants bring tropical downpours

Latest News

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) spoke with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau on Monday evening...
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) reacts to situation in Afghanistan
Suzanne Youngkin speaks to supporters in the Historic Masonic Theatre in Clifton Forge.
Suzanne Youngkin visits Clifton Forge
The room is set for the Buena Vista school board's vote on a mask mandate.
Buena Vista school board votes on mask mandate
Sisk's funeral service was held Monday.
Lynchburg D-Day veteran, Purple Heart recipient Bill Sisk laid to rest