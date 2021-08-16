Advertisement

Suzanne Youngkin visits Clifton Forge

Suzanne Youngkin speaks to supporters in the Historic Masonic Theatre in Clifton Forge.
Suzanne Youngkin speaks to supporters in the Historic Masonic Theatre in Clifton Forge.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Suzanne Youngkin dropped by the Historic Masonic Theater in Clifton Forge, where she spoke with local supporters about her husband and his campaign.

She emphasized not only his policies, but also the desire that the campaign is focusing on early voting.

”Just to remind you a little bit about voting,” she said. “Voting starts on September 17. This is not an election about November 2nd. We want everyone to vote early. Please, please, please check with your registrar and see where you can go vote.”

Besides handling issues in the campaign, she also told anecdotes about how they met and his decision to run for office.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NRVRJ
Man arrested on multiple charges after Grayson County pursuit
Courtesy Botetourt County Fire
12 kayakers rescued from James River
Nearly 6K new COVID cases in VA over the weekend; positivity rate surpasses 8%
Pitcher Kadyn Camper holds national title trophy
Christiansburg teen helps lead softball team to national title
Tropical rain is likely again Tuesday with the worst early Wednesday morning.
Dry stretch ends as Fred remnants bring tropical downpours