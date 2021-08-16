Suzanne Youngkin visits Clifton Forge

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Suzanne Youngkin dropped by the Historic Masonic Theater in Clifton Forge, where she spoke with local supporters about her husband and his campaign.

She emphasized not only his policies, but also the desire that the campaign is focusing on early voting.

”Just to remind you a little bit about voting,” she said. “Voting starts on September 17. This is not an election about November 2nd. We want everyone to vote early. Please, please, please check with your registrar and see where you can go vote.”

Besides handling issues in the campaign, she also told anecdotes about how they met and his decision to run for office.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.