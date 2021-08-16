Advertisement

Train derails in Crimora, keeping some residents from leaving home

Crews continue to clear the scene of a train derailment in Crimora on Monday, August 16. (WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRIMORA, Va. (WHSV) - A derailed train in Augusta County led to a couple dozen rail cars leaving the tracks and kept some people from leaving their homes.

Norfolk Southern says that at approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday, August 15, the derailment occurred. Crews worked to clear the scene Monday.

It happened near where the Norfolk Southern Track crosses Belvidere Lane in Crimora.

Norfolk Southern says that about 46 empty rail cars were derailed on the northbound track. At this time, no injuries have been reported from the train crew, and Norfolk Southern says no hazardous materials were involved.

Melanie Harris lives near the train tracks, and she was home when the train derailed.

“It was so loud and the house was shaking so bad and it almost felt like, literally, we were in the middle of an earthquake,” Harris said.

She says they’ve seen a train blocking the road, but never anything like this.

“It’s only one way in and one way out of here,” she said. “We have no other access to get in and out back here. A lot of elderly people live back here.”

Harris says she contacted almost everyone near her to make sure they were okay and aware of the situation. She says some people were climbing over the tracks Sunday evening and Monday morning to get to school and work.

The cars were cleared Monday afternoon, allowing people who live on Belvidere and surrounding roads access to and from their homes.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

If you were impacted by the train derailment, please email kayla.brooks@whsv.com.

