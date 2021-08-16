Two hurt in crash and fire in Botetourt County
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Botetourt County Monday morning, according to Botetourt County Fire-EMS
Crews were dispatched to the intersection of Roanoke Road and Country Club Road, where a crash had led three vehicles to catch fire.
All the occupants had gotten out of their vehicles by the time fire crews arrived.
