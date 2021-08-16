Advertisement

Two hurt in crash and fire in Botetourt County

Crash and fire on Roanoke Road in Botetourt County
Crash and fire on Roanoke Road in Botetourt County
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Botetourt County Monday morning, according to Botetourt County Fire-EMS

Crews were dispatched to the intersection of Roanoke Road and Country Club Road, where a crash had led three vehicles to catch fire.

All the occupants had gotten out of their vehicles by the time fire crews arrived.

