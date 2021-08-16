Advertisement

VA to receive $62M for COVID-19 hazard relief, $3.7M through February Ice Storm

The HMGP is a post-disaster funding program that will provide its most funding to the state since 2003 when Hurricane Isabel hit Virginia.
Virginia flag
Virginia flag
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - The Commonwealth will be getting a boost in the form of $62M from President Biden’s announcement of $3.4B that will be spread throughout the nation.

The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) is orchestrated through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM), who also administers the FEMA Public Assistance grants through COVID-19. The $62M is 4 percent of what Virginia is slated to receive through that larger grant package.

Visit the VDEM website for more on the emergency grants.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

