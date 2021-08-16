WATCH: School sports affected by COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Monday on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk, we’re talking about fall sports in Virginia and COVID-19.

Billy Haun, Executive Director for the Virginia High School League, will join us to discuss clarifications on Virginia’s mask mandate, important information for students and athletes returning to sports and will be able to answer your questions.

You can watch our conversation, scheduled for 12:30 p.m. but running late, here:

