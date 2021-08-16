Advertisement

WATCH: School sports affected by COVID-19

LCA vs. Lord Botetourt
LCA vs. Lord Botetourt(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Monday on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk, we’re talking about fall sports in Virginia and COVID-19.

Billy Haun, Executive Director for the Virginia High School League, will join us to discuss clarifications on Virginia’s mask mandate, important information for students and athletes returning to sports and will be able to answer your questions.

You can watch our conversation, scheduled for 12:30 p.m. but running late, here:

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NRVRJ
Man arrested on multiple charges after Grayson County pursuit
Courtesy Botetourt County Fire
12 kayakers rescued from James River
Pitcher Kadyn Camper holds national title trophy
Christiansburg teen helps lead softball team to national title
A judge's gavel.
Agreement: VA service-dog company ordered to pay $3 million
The greatest coverage of rain will be Wednesday as remnants from Fred arrive.
Tropical rain brings wetter than normal week

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Redistricting Commission meets, now with new census data
Help needed for shoe initiative
Back-to-school shoe program seeks volunteers
Roanoke House Fire
Roanoke House Fire
Monday Midday Forecast