WATCH LIVE: Redistricting Commission meets, now with new census data

(KWTX)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Redistricting Commission will meet Monday afternoon in Richmond at 1:30 for a public hearing. This is one of several meetings the Commission has held throughout the summer, but this will be the first time the commission will have access to new census data which was released late last week.

We should get our first look at the new district lines in September. The redistricting commission is required to hold eight public hearings, after it produces its first set of maps.

You can find the livestream for Monday’s meeting here.

You can watch the July 29 meeting here and the July 15 hearing for the southwest region here.

Eight public hearings total are to be held in summer 2021. For updates and additional information, visit the Commission’s website.

