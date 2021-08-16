Advertisement

Brief evacuation over at William Byrd High School

William Byrd High School in Vinton
William Byrd High School in Vinton(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Fire crews have cleared William Byrd High School in Vinton after reports of a smell of smoke Monday morning, and students and staff are moving back to the high school from the middle school.

The evacuation lasted about half an hour.

ORIGINAL STORY: William Byrd High School students and staff are being evacuated as a precaution because of the smell of smoke in the building, and are being moved to the middle school, according to Roanoke County Public Schools.

Parents are urged not to go to the school, whose campus in Vinton is restricted.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue crews are responding.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NRVRJ
Man arrested on multiple charges after Grayson County pursuit
Courtesy Botetourt County Fire
12 kayakers rescued from James River
The greatest coverage of rain will be Wednesday as remnants from Fred arrive.
Tropical rain brings wetter than normal week
Deputies targeted by gunfire in Virginia; no serious injuries reported
A judge's gavel.
Agreement: VA service-dog company ordered to pay $3 million

Latest News

Nearly 6K new COVID cases in VA over the weekend; positivity rate surpasses 8%
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 16, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 16, 2021
Workers planting in the field at Thornfield farm.
Grown Here at Home: Botetourt County farm raising money for food justice
Workers planting in the field at Thornfield farm.
Grown Here at Home: Botetourt Farm Raising Money for Food Justice