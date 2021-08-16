Brief evacuation over at William Byrd High School

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Fire crews have cleared William Byrd High School in Vinton after reports of a smell of smoke Monday morning, and students and staff are moving back to the high school from the middle school.

The evacuation lasted about half an hour.

ORIGINAL STORY: William Byrd High School students and staff are being evacuated as a precaution because of the smell of smoke in the building, and are being moved to the middle school, according to Roanoke County Public Schools.

Parents are urged not to go to the school, whose campus in Vinton is restricted.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue crews are responding.

