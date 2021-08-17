Advertisement

Altavista Police looking for suspect in credit card theft and fraud

William Raymond Hudson III
William Raymond Hudson III(Altavista Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Altavista Police Department is asking for help tracking a man wanted for felony credit card theft, misdemeanor credit card fraud and misdemeanor larceny.

Police have warrants for William Raymond Hudson III, AKA Will, for an incident August 14. Police have released no specifics about the crime.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Hudson is asked to call Altavista PD at 434-369-7425 or Campbell County Dispatch at 434-332-9574.

