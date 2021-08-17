Altavista Police looking for suspect in credit card theft and fraud

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Altavista Police Department is asking for help tracking a man wanted for felony credit card theft, misdemeanor credit card fraud and misdemeanor larceny.

Police have warrants for William Raymond Hudson III, AKA Will, for an incident August 14. Police have released no specifics about the crime.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Hudson is asked to call Altavista PD at 434-369-7425 or Campbell County Dispatch at 434-332-9574.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.