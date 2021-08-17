Averett University allows local businesses and organizations to welcome students back to region

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Averett University held its second annual Cougar Business Festival Tuesday.

More than 40 businesses and organizations visited the campus, to introduce themselves to students and staff.

The event started in 2019 but was canceled in 2020 due to the virus. The university brought the event back this year, as they work to give students a normal college experience.

“Businesses, non-profits, for-profits here to meet the students and welcome them back to the region, marketing their products and services, but really to show they care for the students and staff,” said Billy Wooten, Dean of Student Engagement and Executive Director of Community Engagement with Averett University.

Businesses offered employment opportunities to students as well.

