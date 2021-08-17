Calls for third shot flooding vaccine providers in New River Valley

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Director of the New River Health District says pharmacies and other providers are being overwhelmed with requests for a third vaccination, even though many of the callers are not yet eligible for a booster.

During a briefing Monday afternoon, Dr. Noelle Bissell said the Food and Drug Administration has approved, and the Centers for Disease Control are now recommending a third shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

She said the health department is reaching out to medical practices that work with cancer patients and others who fall into that category.

But Bissell said that’s only about two percent of the population.

“Please let the health department focus our resources on the small immunocompromised population and those who are still not vaccinated,” Bissell said. “We continue to do outreach and education, to get more of our community vaccinated.”

Bissell said those who received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccine are still very well-protected against severe disease, hospitalization and death.

