COVID hospitalizations on the rise in Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to climb across the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

During a media briefing Tuesday RCAHD Director, Dr. Cynthia Morrow, said in the last week there have been 484 new cases, bringing total cases to 26,058. 16,785 in Alleghany Health District and 9,273 in the Roanoke Health District.

There are also 31 new hospitalizations, bringing the total to 46 as of Tuesday. Dr. Morrow said there is a trend of those who are hospitalized, they are also people who are not vaccinated.

Another concern of Dr. Morrow’s is the younger population making up many of the new cases. Almost a third can be credited to people under 25.

”We have the power to change the trajectory if people get vaccinated and if people do those things that we need to do.”

Dr. Morrow also spoke about companies mandating vaccines. She said she is seeing this throughout different community sectors and this is a good thing, as it protects the workforce as a whole.

August 17th Vaccination numbers for Roanoke and the surrounding areas provided by RCAHD can be found below:

Jurisdiction Number of vaccines administered % Adult population with at least one dose Alleghany 13,355 60.2 Botetourt 32,393 63.9 Covington 4536 57.1 Craig 3637 46.7 Roanoke City 89,272 62.0 Roanoke County 102,401 70.7 Salem 25,281 65.6 Total: 271,048

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.