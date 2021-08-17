Advertisement

Danville murder trial continued due to a lack of jurors

A man in Danville accused of stabbing a taxi cab driver to death was set to start trial today, however a lack of jurors has delayed the trial.
By Kendall Davis
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - On January 10th, Wendy Harris was found inside of her taxi, with cuts to her head and neck on Gay Street in Danville.

Less than 12 hours later, James Fultz of Martinsville, was arrested and later charged with first degree murder in her death.

Warrants indicate that Fultz and Harris had a dispute about money inside of the cab before the incident happened.

Warrants also stated that Fultz told police, “I killed someone,” during the arrest.

On Monday morning, Fultz was set to begin his two day jury trial. Everything was in place expect for a proper amount of jurors. Out of 40 subpoenaed jurors, only 22 showed up to court on time at 9 am. Before the case was continued at 10:30 am, only 29 had arrived as the judge wanted to have at least 30 jurors for a selection pool.

Danville commonwealth’s attorney Michael Newman says he has never experience this his entire career.

“It is extremely frustrating, especially for the victim’s family who has already waited a long time for justice and now has to wait even longer.” said Newman in a statement.

A new trial date has been set for December.

