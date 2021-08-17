DOC inspections show cleanliness issues within the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A week ago, a standoff between inmates and police at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center began.

The standoff would last 14 hours before coming to an end.

According to the parents of one inmate, the standoff was sparked by living conditions and treatment.

“And they’re not being treated like people. They’re being treated like you take a dog to the pound,” said a parent who requested anonymity while commenting with WDBJ7.

WDBJ7 obtained department of corrections inspection records of the facility, dating to 2018. Click to see our previous report on department of health inspections in jail food areas.

The DOC records show there have been some issues with living conditions and cleanliness.

In May 2019, there were complaints about leaks and lighting. Observations were made that verified the complaints.

According to the record, “The audit team observed inoperable lights in Housing Unit B.” They also observed “several large receptacles throughout the facility catching water leaking from the ceilings.”

Blue Ridge Regional Jail Administrator Joshua Salmon responded to the inspections, saying water leaks will happen occasionally.

“There are gonna be some water leaks here and there,” said Salmon. “We have maintenance staff that does their best to try and keep up with that stuff, but, you know, on occasion, just like any other building, we’re gonna have some water leaks here and there.”

In August 2019 the jail was fully compliant.

However, in August 2020, the jail did not meet compliance standards for cleanliness.

Records say some showers were “filthy,” with some showers also having drain flies or being out of order. One of the identified units was Unit K - the unit last week’s standoff occurred in.

Salmon says cleanliness is an inmate responsibility.

“We provide cleaning supplies and mops and brooms and brushes and cloths and all kinds of stuff we have available and we give it to them. All they’ve gotta do is use it and it just takes a little bit of their part to keep things clean so when they talk about things not being clean, well, that’s kind of their responsibility,” said Salmon.

Additionally, Salmon said at a news conference week the department is understaffed, but levels were adequate heading into the standoff.

Currently the jail has 73 officers, but an additional 33 officer positions are open.

Salmon said they have to do security checks around the jail twice an hour, but inmate parents say that doesn’t happen.

“Staffing is really bad... the checks are down to an hour and a half and two hours,” said another parent who requested anonymity while commenting with WDBJ7.

“I would be hard pressed to say that those rounds are not taking place,” said Salmon.

A request for security video footage during the standoff was denied as the investigation on last week’s standoff continues.

