Advertisement

Downtown Roanoke readies for West Station fun with multiple businesses

(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Food, music and fun await Roanokers this weekend with the help of three downtown businesses.

Beamer’s 25 joins both Tuco’s Taqueria and Big Lick as they present fun for both adults and kids.

The activities will be at all three locations from 11 a.m. through 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Visit the Facebook page for more on the day’s fun.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tornado Watch has been issued until 7PM.
Tornado Watches issued Tuesday
Nearly 6K new COVID cases in VA over the weekend; positivity rate surpasses 8%
Tropical rain is likely again Tuesday with the worst early Wednesday morning.
Dry stretch ends as Fred remnants bring tropical downpours
Roanoke man killed in crash on Blue Ridge Parkway
Crash and fire on Roanoke Road in Botetourt County
Two hurt in crash and fire in Botetourt County

Latest News

John Kirby, Pentagon press secretary, said the U.S. is quickly removing people from Afghanistan.
Taliban allowing ‘safe passage’ from Kabul in US airlift
The county has around 350 buses in it's fleet.
Franklin County Schools struggles to staff bus routes
Inspection records from the department of corrections identify "filthy" showers within the...
DOC inspections show cleanliness issues within the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center
RCAHD Director, Dr. Cynthia Morrow, provided an update about COVID-19 in the community on...
COVID hospitalizations on the rise in Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts
Opening Minds Through Art, designed to help people with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of...
Virginia art grant designed to help seniors with cognitive disorders