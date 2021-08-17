Franklin County Schools struggles to staff bus routes

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - With 13 schools, 150 buses, and approximately 5,000 bus riders, the school year so far has been a puzzle for Franklin County Public Schools.

“Our routes are full but we have no extras as far as substitutes,” says Cherie Whitlow, Supervisor of Transportation for Franklin County Schools. “We are coming up about eight to ten drivers every day short. We did bounce back after COVID last year, but now we’re having some drivers getting exposed or testing and they are having to quarantine.”

Whitlow adds the driver shortages are also from regular sickness, doctors’ appointments, or other conflicts with driver schedules. Because of this, FCPS has had to get creative staffing drivers.

“The transportation office has approximately six individuals who can drive,” notes Jason Guilliams, Director of Operations for FCPS. “We have one mechanic who is driving a route every single day. That takes him away from his job duties.”

“The main objective to anything that we do is the safety of the children,” adds fleet supervisor Jeff Hodges. “When we have a driver that calls in and they’re sitting in the roadway and I have no [mechanic] to go get them right away, that’s a lot of pressure. We’ve been very fortunate that we have not had any incidents.”

With the shuffling taking place, simply having a sub driver doesn’t solve everything.

“When there’s a sub driver, sometimes that driver is driving that route for the very first time,” explains Guilliams. “They don’t know the children and they don’t know where their stops are going to be. The possibility of running past the child or missing a stop is very possible. We’re going to implement a new procedure at the elementary schools; we’re going to ask an elementary staff person to ride the bus. If there’s a sub driver. we feel like that person will know the children and will be able to help the driver.”

Even amid the scramble, Guilliams says everything possible will be done to get students to school.

“We will get every child to school,” he states. “Often times we’ll turn a bus around to go back and pick them up. Often times a parent will bring the child to school, but if a parent cannot get them to school, we make every accommodation we can to go get that child. Really what we ask our parents for right now is a little bit of understanding and grace. If it’s a crisis for you and your child, it’s also a crisis for us.”

“We are having a problem,” explains Hodges. “We’re struggling trying to get everyone there and we’re doing everything possible that we can as a group to get this done. We have to do what we have to do to get the kids to school.”

The school system says it can get new bus drivers trained and licensed in about a month. In case you are interested in becoming a driver for Franklin County Public Schools, more information can be found here.

