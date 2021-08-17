Advertisement

God’s Pit Crew responds to disasters in Haiti

God's Pit Crew
God's Pit Crew(WDBJ)
By Kendall Davis
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Just minutes after news broke of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti over the weekend, God’s Pit Crew started loading trailers with supplies.

“Our volunteers started mobilizing, so we had blessing buckets backed and ready to go, and that includes a bucket that contains food and first aid items, personal toiletry items,” said Suzanne Boase Honeycutt, God’s Pit Crew director of public and media relations.

The country has also been devastated with a tropical depression, increasing its dire need for help.

“They’ve got rubble, they got people who have lost their lives, injured and lost their homes, so what we are talking about here is needs for long-term recovering and support,” said Honeycutt.

God’s Pit Crew has been sending resources and aid to Haiti since the 2010 earthquake. As its effort has continued, the recent disasters are setbacks and hits the organization close to home.

“It really breaks our heart for what the people of Haiti has endured, it has been lose after lose after lose, I can tell you that we continue to offer relief support with tangible items and supplies,” said Honeycutt.

With their special Blessing Buckets getting prepped and ready to go, along with their new Play Pail for children impacted by recent events, God’s Pit Crew’s work continues to reach the hands of people who need them.

They are asking people interested in helping to visit their website: godspitcrew.org/.

