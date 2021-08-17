Heritage Pioneers Look to Make Another Run in Seminole District

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -The Heritage Pioneers are fresh off a spring appearance in the regional finals. Brad Bradley’s begins his 10th season as the school’s head coach.

Bradley welcomes back 10 starters from the spring, and the Pioneers should again be loaded at the skilled positions.

“We’ve got Kameron Burns back,” Bradley said. “We’ve got Rajan Booker back at the running back position. We’ve also got Zach Steele back at the running back position. Those are our three guys in the backfield. Kameron has been a three year starter for us now at quarterback. Those other two kids are juniors and we’re excited about that. We’re a little bit new up front.”

