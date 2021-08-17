Advertisement

Kroger stores hold “Spread the Love” peanut butter drive to benefit local food banks

By Brittany Morgan
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A national grocery chain is starting an initiative to help communities across the Mid-Atlantic region, including right here in the Roanoke Valley.

The third annual “Spread the Love” peanut butter drive will begin Wednesday, August 18 at more than 100 Kroger stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. In collaboration with Feeding America and local food bank partners, the chain will have donation bins at the front of the stores for customers to contribute purchased peanut butter jars. All donations will benefit a local food bank.

“Peanut butter is so important to us and it’s at the very top of our most needed list. It is high in protein, and it is enjoyed by all ages,” says Kitty Tabor, the food resourcing manager at Feeding Southwest Virginia.

The program will begin Wednesday and last until September 14.

Kroger locations in the Mid-Atlantic division donated 16.5 million meals to those in need and over 3.5 million pounds of goods to food bank partners in 2020.

