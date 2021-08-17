Advertisement

Locally based charity providing aid for Afghan refugees

The website provides more ways to help refugees.
The website provides more ways to help refugees.
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - World Help, a Christian humanitarian aid organization located in Forest, is responding to the crisis in Afghanistan following the resurgence of the Taliban.

The Taliban have claimed control of the majority of Afghanistan in just one week, taking over the capital city of Kabul on Sunday.

Thousands of refugees had been flooding into the capital, seeing it as one of the last few remaining places of safety. Now, they have nowhere to go.

World Help is working with national Afghan partners to provide emergency supplies for refugees who are fleeing, communicating with those partners on the ground to respond to their needs.

Leaders with the organization say every $35 donation provides a week’s worth of emergency food and clean water for one person.

To learn more about the relief efforts or to donate, visit World Help’s Global Refugee page or call 800-541-6691.

