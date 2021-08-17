Advertisement

No plea deal made with former Rocky Mount officers charged in Capitol attack

Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of themselves inside the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 riots to social media.(U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR D.C.)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Prosecutors say they have not struck a deal with the two former Rocky Mount police officers charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol attack.

During a virtual hearing in the United States District Court of Washington D.C Tuesday morning, prosecutors told the judge the plea agreement they offered to Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker was not accepted.

The plea offer was wired, meaning all defendants would have to agree to the plea agreement, or none of them submitted to the agreement. Jacob Fracker’s attorney explained to the court that because defendant Thomas Robertson was not interested in the deal offered, his client, Fracker, was unable to independently agree to or deny the deal set forth.

Lead prosecutor Elizabeth Aloi indicated the government is open to discussing agreements with the defendants separately.

She also said they’re still working to catalogue evidence to make it available for the defense to review, evidence which includes thousands of hours of video.

In the meantime, trial dates will be requested.

Robertson and Fracker will be back in court next month.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 6K new COVID cases in VA over the weekend; positivity rate surpasses 8%
Tropical rain is likely again Tuesday with the worst early Wednesday morning.
Dry stretch ends as Fred remnants bring tropical downpours
Roanoke man killed in crash on Blue Ridge Parkway
Crash and fire on Roanoke Road in Botetourt County
Two hurt in crash and fire in Botetourt County
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision

Latest News

Tuesday Midday Forecast
Harmful Algal Bloom
Potentially toxic algae lead to health risk in Blacksburg pond
John Kirby, Pentagon press secretary, said the U.S. is quickly removing people from Afghanistan.
Pentagon: US, Taliban coordinate as Kabul evacuation speeds
Virginia’s COVID positivity rate reaches 8.5%