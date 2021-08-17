Advertisement

One arrested after shooting in Lynchburg

By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has one person in custody after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of shots being fired in the 500 block of Chambers Street just after 4 p.m. 911 callers reported hearing several shots, and saw a dark SUV leaving the area.

Officers took one person into custody and recovered a stolen firearm; no name has been released. No injuries have been reported, according to police, but several vehicles and apartments were hit with gunfire.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Stevenson at (434) 455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tornado Watch has been issued until 7PM.
Warnings, Watches issued Tuesday
Nearly 6K new COVID cases in VA over the weekend; positivity rate surpasses 8%
Tropical rain is likely again Tuesday with the worst early Wednesday morning.
Dry stretch ends as Fred remnants bring tropical downpours
Roanoke man killed in crash on Blue Ridge Parkway
Crash and fire on Roanoke Road in Botetourt County
Two hurt in crash and fire in Botetourt County

Latest News

Buses bring students to the first day of school at Rockbridge County's Central Elementary School.
Rockbridge students start first day of school
William Raymond Hudson III
Altavista Police looking for suspect in credit card theft and fraud
Looking At Franklin County Schools Bus Drivers And Moves
Franklin County School Bus Drivers Needed
Looking At Issues At Lynchburg Adult Detention Center
Looking At Issues At Lynchburg Adult Detention Facility