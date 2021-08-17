One arrested after shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has one person in custody after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of shots being fired in the 500 block of Chambers Street just after 4 p.m. 911 callers reported hearing several shots, and saw a dark SUV leaving the area.

Officers took one person into custody and recovered a stolen firearm; no name has been released. No injuries have been reported, according to police, but several vehicles and apartments were hit with gunfire.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Stevenson at (434) 455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

