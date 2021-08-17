Rockbridge students start first day of school

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been a long wait for the moment.

“We have been working all summer to prepare for this exciting day,” said Central Elementary Principal Robin Parker.

It was a chance at last for Rockbridge County’s teachers to finally welcome their kids back to the classroom.

“We are in the business of teaching and learning, and so that’s what we’re going to start doing today,” Parker said, “and making connections with the students we haven’t seen in a while.”

At Lexington’s Waddell Elementary, it was also the first day for their new principal.

“So I’m in my kindergarten year of being a principal here at Waddell Elementary school,” said Principal Kim Troise.

Masks may have been the order of the day, but school officials are hoping this year will bring something more like normality.

“Even with the mask on, you can see the smiles behind the mask,” Troise said, “and they’re just elated to be here with their friends that maybe they’ve not seen in a year and a half or longer, and they are just over the moon.”

“I’ve seen lots of smiles as the kids are coming in today,” Parker said, “so I don’t think we’re going to have any problems with kids adjusting and being ready to go.”

Because in the end, it’s all about helping the kids for these educators.

“The children are the number one priority,” said Troise. “And so whatever we can do to make this year as enjoyable and as fun and as exciting as possible, then we’re going to do that.”

