Advertisement

Rockbridge students start first day of school

Buses bring students to the first day of school at Rockbridge County's Central Elementary School.
Buses bring students to the first day of school at Rockbridge County's Central Elementary School.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been a long wait for the moment.

“We have been working all summer to prepare for this exciting day,” said Central Elementary Principal Robin Parker.

It was a chance at last for Rockbridge County’s teachers to finally welcome their kids back to the classroom.

“We are in the business of teaching and learning, and so that’s what we’re going to start doing today,” Parker said, “and making connections with the students we haven’t seen in a while.”

At Lexington’s Waddell Elementary, it was also the first day for their new principal.

“So I’m in my kindergarten year of being a principal here at Waddell Elementary school,” said Principal Kim Troise.

Masks may have been the order of the day, but school officials are hoping this year will bring something more like normality.

“Even with the mask on, you can see the smiles behind the mask,” Troise said, “and they’re just elated to be here with their friends that maybe they’ve not seen in a year and a half or longer, and they are just over the moon.”

“I’ve seen lots of smiles as the kids are coming in today,” Parker said, “so I don’t think we’re going to have any problems with kids adjusting and being ready to go.”

Because in the end, it’s all about helping the kids for these educators.

“The children are the number one priority,” said Troise. “And so whatever we can do to make this year as enjoyable and as fun and as exciting as possible, then we’re going to do that.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tornado Watch has been issued until 7PM.
Warnings, Watches issued Tuesday
Nearly 6K new COVID cases in VA over the weekend; positivity rate surpasses 8%
Tropical rain is likely again Tuesday with the worst early Wednesday morning.
Dry stretch ends as Fred remnants bring tropical downpours
Roanoke man killed in crash on Blue Ridge Parkway
Crash and fire on Roanoke Road in Botetourt County
Two hurt in crash and fire in Botetourt County

Latest News

One arrested after shooting in Lynchburg
William Raymond Hudson III
Altavista Police looking for suspect in credit card theft and fraud
Looking At Franklin County Schools Bus Drivers And Moves
Franklin County School Bus Drivers Needed
Looking At Issues At Lynchburg Adult Detention Center
Looking At Issues At Lynchburg Adult Detention Facility