Sovah Health limits visitation hours in wake of community spread

(WDBJ)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sovah Health will limit its patient visitation hours due to a rise in COVID-19 community spread.

Visitation hours will now be from 1 to 6 p.m., effective immediately at both Danville and Martinsville locations.

High-risk patients - including those being cared for in the behavioral health unit, those in isolation, who are immunocompromised or are under observation or test positive for COVID-10 - are still not allowed to have visitors. Exceptions apply for those receiving end-of-life care or when deemed clinically necessary.

“Our hospital’s top priority is safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our patients, providers, employees and community,” said Alan Larson, market president, Sovah Health and CEO, Sovah Health – Danville. “We know how important loved ones are in the healing process for our patients. Therefore, we will continue to proceed with caution by providing limited visitation due to the rise in community spread.”

Patients will still be limited to one visitor per day. Visitors cannot switch out during the five-hour time block. In addition, visitors must be 18 or older, will be screened upon entry and are required to provide their own mask and wear a visitor security pass sticker. Anyone who does not pass the screening will be asked to reschedule their visit.

For the full visitation guidelines, click here.

