USWNT legend Carli Lloyd announces retirement
The Delran, New Jersey native is a two-time World Cup champion, recognized for her hat-trick performance in the 2015 final against Japan.
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WDBJ) - Carli Lloyd has announced her retirement from soccer. The 39-year-old forward for the U.S. national team had long hinted she would step away from the game following the Tokyo Olympics after a 16-year international career.
Lloyd scored a pair of goals in the United States’ 4-3 victory over Australia to win the bronze medal in Japan.
The Delran, New Jersey native is a two-time World Cup champion, recognized for her hat-trick performance in the 2015 final against Japan.
Lloyd was the first American to score in four different Olympics, and her 10 total goals in the event set a new record among U.S. players.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.