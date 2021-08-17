Advertisement

USWNT legend Carli Lloyd announces retirement

The Delran, New Jersey native is a two-time World Cup champion, recognized for her hat-trick performance in the 2015 final against Japan.
United States' Carli Lloyd celebrates scoring her side's 4th goal against Australia in the...
United States' Carli Lloyd celebrates scoring her side's 4th goal against Australia in the women's bronze medal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Kashima, Japan.(Source: AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
By ANNE M. PETERSON
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WDBJ) - Carli Lloyd has announced her retirement from soccer. The 39-year-old forward for the U.S. national team had long hinted she would step away from the game following the Tokyo Olympics after a 16-year international career.

Lloyd scored a pair of goals in the United States’ 4-3 victory over Australia to win the bronze medal in Japan.

Lloyd was the first American to score in four different Olympics, and her 10 total goals in the event set a new record among U.S. players.

