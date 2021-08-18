Advertisement

Alleghany schools hold remote convocation

By Bruce Young
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOW MOOR, Va. (WDBJ) - It was convocation day for Alleghany County Schools Wednesday.

But rather than a big event in the gym, they went remote this year. The event via Zoom had speakers and meetings like a live event, but safer until the dust of the pandemic settles.

”I’ve got to admit I was looking forward to seeing everyone in-person and all at once, particularly being relatively new to my role,” said Superintendent Kim Halterman. “But you know what? Flexibility has always been the name of the game in education, and it certainly is now.”

Alleghany’s 1,800 students return to classes on the 25th.

