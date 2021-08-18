Annual convocation kicks off school year in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City educators were showing their colors, and Superintendent Verletta White her dance moves, as the school system celebrated the start of the school year.

Students in Roanoke City Public Schools return to the classroom next week, but it was the teachers and staff who received a warm welcome Tuesday morning, during the district’s annual Convocation.

Many of the district’s 2,200 employees attended the socially-distanced gathering at the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, while others watched the event at their schools.

Students from Patrick Henry and William Fleming High Schools performed for the audience.

And after a challenging year, speakers offered encouragement.

“So we are all teachers of the year, and we are going to have a very successful school year,” said Eboni Harrington, named the district’s new Teacher of the Year Tuesday morning.

“And like so many storms before this one, we have and will continue to push through together as one extraordinary school division filled with amazing educators and staff like all of you,” said School Board Chairperson Lutheria Smith.

And keynote speaker Brandon Fleming, founder of the Harvard Diversity Project, challenged Roanoke teachers to meet their students where they are, and strive to be like the teacher who changed his trajectory.

“English did not change me. Academics did not change. Education did not change me,” Fleming told the audience of educators. “Love is what changed me. Empathy is what changed me.”

Superintendent Verletta White said teachers, administrators and staff are excited for the students’ return next week.

“Our community, our school community couldn’t be any more excited to start this school year,” White told WDBJ7. “So we can’t wait to see our kiddos next Tuesday on the 24th. And we’re just ready to get started.”

