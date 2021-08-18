Bedford County Sheriff’s Office provides free active shooter and assessment trainings to community groups

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A local law enforcement agency has been providing safety services to groups and businesses throughout Bedford County.

“You absolutely don’t want the first time that you think about this incident to be the time that it’s happening,” explains Bedford County Sheriff’s Sergeant Keith Peterson.

Open to organizations in the county, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office provides assessment and active shooter training. In the building assessment, officers evaluate the physical structure and surrounding areas and make suggestions for improved safety, while the active shooter training provides a plan for violent threats.

“We can cater it to whatever individual business or a church or any community group,” says Sgt. Kyle Marks. “We’ve got different steps we go over. The ‘deny, deter, defend’ mindset. If you can get out, you get out. If you have to space to hide or barricade yourself, you do that and then lastly, we go over mindset and getting yourself prepared to actually defend yourself or others in the event that you have to.”

The sheriff’s office says it’s provided this training to several businesses and organizations in the county over the years.

“We talk about normalization and how we, in an active event, we try to normalize the situation to make it easier for us understand, ‘cause we don’t like stress. That’s the biggest thing is understanding your mindset during an active threat environment and being able to process can I get out, do I have to hide, or do I need to be able to protect myself,” explains Sgt. Marks.

“Understanding those threats and your responses to those kinds of stressors can help you survive those kinds of situations,” notes Sgt. Peterson.

“There is no charge for the assessment or the active shooter training. We’re just here to serve the community,” adds Lt. Michael Holt of the BCSO.

Bedford County groups wishing to get more information about these programs can contact the sheriff’s office.

