Bedford public bus to begin cruising in September

It will be called the Bedford Otter Bus, a tribute to the Peaks of Otter
The new bus will roam the streets of Bedford beginning next month.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A public-private partnership will bring public transportation to the Town of Bedford.

The town and the Bedford Community Health Foundation are teaming up to provide a town bus beginning September 1.

The bus will run a route that connects people to places like neighborhoods and stores Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“The Town is proud to continue a public-private partnership to better connect residents to resources and particularly to our local businesses. This bus is a win-win for collaboration in Bedford from both a quality of life standpoint and economically,” said Mary Zirkle, director of planning and community development in a release to WDBJ7.

New bus stop signs will mark stop locations.

The service will be free for the first six months.

