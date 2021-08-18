Carilion offering bonuses to vaccinated employees

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic employees who are vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 1 will each get a $150 bonus. After October 1, employees who choose not to get vaccinated will be tested weekly. The testing requirement will be re-evaluated regularly, says Carilion, based on the positivity rate and other factors in the region.

“Our top priority is to keep our communities healthy,” said Jeanne Armentrout, RN, executive vice president and chief administrative officer for Carilion. “Getting the vaccine is a crucial way our employees can continue to fight back against this deadly virus. We wish to recognize the high vaccination rate among our staff and encourage more vaccinations.”

“More than 70 percent of our workforce and 99 percent of our physicians have already received the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Armentrout. “Vaccination is the best way to protect against severe illness. For those unable to receive the vaccine and those still considering it, weekly testing combined with proper use of masks allows us to protect our patients, visitors and staff.”

Masks and/or other personal protective equipment are already required for any employee engaging with colleagues, patients or visitors at Carilion.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.