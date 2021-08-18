Carilion’s Trauma Center, Fire-EMS feel stress of increased gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A call for trauma can come any time of the day, any day of the week.

“30 minutes prior to that trauma, the family is together, happy, people are going about their lives, and suddenly there’s an abrupt change in their life,” said the medical director of Carilion’s Trauma Center, Bryan Collier.

Quick decisions are needed for all involved in trauma.

“Based on where the exact location of the call is, we’ll try to position our apparatus that will allow us to get to the scene quickly, however still afford us the ability to be far enough away that if there were issues on going, we wouldn’t be in the way of PD, or put ourselves in harm’s way unnecessarily,” said EMS Supervisor Drew Abel.

Captain Abel and Collier don’t work together directly, but both feel the impact of the city’s trauma-related incidents. In 2021 more than 40 people have been struck with gunfire.

“Number one, we are seeing more patients. When I arrived here we were seeing just under 2,000 patients per year, and now we are seeing 3,000 patients per year,” said Collier.

Around 10 percent of those patients are penetrating trauma, which includes gunshot wounds and stabbings.

“What the community sees is 300 more patients that they hear about that are going to the hospital after suffering gun violence, and that doesn’t count the number of people who don’t make it to the hospital,” said Collier.

Another trend this year is the young age of those involved.

“Many of us are fathers, mothers, or have nieces or nephews, and that certainly strikes home. I mean any person that’s shot, it’s heartbreaking,” said Abel.

“I wish I had a magic solution on how to keep surgeons and nurses resilient through this,” said Collier.

The effect is widespread. Collier says Carilion is prepared to handle the increase on a staffing and resource level, but the task at hand doesn’t get easier.

“I think things are going to remain fairly consistent in the amount of shootings that we see,” said Abel.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.