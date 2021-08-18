Advertisement

Christiansburg Blue Demons Take Blue Collar Approach to Fall Season

The Demons went 3 and 4 in the spring
By Travis Wells
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Christiansburg head Coach Alex Wilkens begins his 5th season at the school. And he’ll lean heavily on his senior class this fall.

“This is the first class that I started and my staff started working with when they were in middle school,” said Wilkens. “They started lifting with us when they were in the 8th grade. They’ve been around the program for a long time. They’re good kids. They care a lot about each other. Great chemistry. This is not a selfish crew. They don’t care who gets the credit.”

The Blue Demons welcome back 15 starters from the 3 and 4 campaign in the spring. And Wilkens appreciates the blue collar mentality of the group.

