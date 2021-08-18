220 in Roanoke reopens after hours-long cleanup

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A section of northbound 220 in Roanoke has reopened after hours of cleanup.

A crash Wednesday afternoon between Colonial and Franklin involved a tractor trailer and at least one car. There is no word regarding injuries.

The Roanoke Fire-EMS hazardous materials team responded to clean a leak coming from the semi.

The closure was expected to last until 6 p.m., but lasted until just after 8 p.m.

220 NB Crash between Colonial and Franklin in Roanoke (WDBJ7)

