220 in Roanoke reopens after hours-long cleanup
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A section of northbound 220 in Roanoke has reopened after hours of cleanup.
A crash Wednesday afternoon between Colonial and Franklin involved a tractor trailer and at least one car. There is no word regarding injuries.
The Roanoke Fire-EMS hazardous materials team responded to clean a leak coming from the semi.
The closure was expected to last until 6 p.m., but lasted until just after 8 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.