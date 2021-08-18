Danville City Council pleads with residents to get vaccinated

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/City of Danville Release) - Mayor Alonzo Jones and other members of the Danville City Council pleaded Tuesday night for residents to get inoculated against COVID-19 amid a surge in cases.

“I don’t understand why it is such a battle for people wanting to take care of themselves,” Jones said at a meeting of the City Council. “Here we have something (a vaccine) that can help us, but because of the politics we are willing to risk not only our lives but the lives of the kids.”

Less than half of Danville residents have been vaccinated, according to COVID ActNow.

“There are folks who are big supporters of our current president, and there are folks who are big supporters of our previous president,” Councilman Lee Vogler said at the meeting. “There’s probably not a lot of things that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have in common, but there’s one thing they do have in common; they both got the vaccine. I think everyone should get it.”

Vice Mayor Dr. Gary Miller said he visited the intensive care unit at Sovah Health-Danville.

“There are 14 people on a ventilator. Twelve of them have COVID-19. None were vaccinated,” Miller said. “Anybody that doesn’t think we have another crisis has their head buried in the sand.”

Councilman Sherman Saunders talked about residents expressing theological excuses against getting the vaccine.

“‘God will provide; ’yeah, God gave you common sense too,” Saunders said.

Councilman Lawrence Campbell, who battled COVID and lost his wife to COVID, again shared his experience.

“To have experienced having the virus and in the process thinking you are going to die. You can’t breathe. You can’t walk. … I don’t know why I am sitting here. Honestly, if anybody should be alive, it should be my wife. … My wife was a holy lady.”

Campbell added, “You (those who remain unvaccinated) are going to play around with life and death when you have an opportunity to not only protect yourself but your family and friends? We know what is going down. This is serious.”

Councilman Barry Mayo talked about the surge in COVID cases and how it could place in jeopardy the return of children to school classrooms.

“It is almost a begging moment to ask the parents who have not even thought about taking the vaccine to look at how serious of a situation this is,” Mayo said. “… What is it going to take to say, “I need to do this (get the vaccine).’ Don’t fool yourself.”

Mayor Jones agreed, saying, “I want to encourage everybody to do what it takes, if not for you, then for your kids. I don’t see schools staying open if it (surge in COVID cases) keeps going like it is.”

Tuesday, there were 53 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Danville and Pittsylvania County. That number was the highest since February, according to the City of Danville. The spike in caseloads also prompted Sovah Health-Danville to impose restrictions on visitors.

The Centers for Disease Control lists Danville and Pittsylvania County as areas with high transmission. The CDC uses a four-tiered system to measure a community’s level of transmission: low, moderate, substantial and high.

A community’s level of transmission is based on two metrics: new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people and the positivity rate, both measured over the last seven days.

Council members also offered their thoughts and prayers to Danville Police officer Bonnie Jones and her family. Jones is hospitalized and on a ventilator at Sovah Health-Danville because of COVID.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.