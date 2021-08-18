First Lady Northam visits & tours early childhood education centers in NRV

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s First Lady Pamela Northam met with childcare centers in the New River Valley Wednesday.

She’s kicking off her back-to-school tour while working to address and improve early childcare access.

Changes to Virginia’s early childhood education program continue. Governor Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that new early childhood investments are encouraging a larger enrollment in preschool programs.

“The infrastructure is there now; we just need to keep building the system we talked about, everything being scalable and sustainable from the very beginning of this. We’re not going to promise our children we’re going to provide them everything you need to deliver. So the governor and I’ve been really insistent that we take care of all at-risk, three- and four-year-olds--- and that’s where we’re going,” said Pamela Northam.

Mrs. Northam stopped by one current and up-and-coming early childhood education center in the NRV, both taking advantage of increased state funding.

“Maximizing the federal dollars that are coming down right now has been really important to us, and getting them out as quickly as possible to wonderful providers like this and to families who need it. We’ve actually almost doubled the subsidy for working parents and families out there that need that,” said Northam.

As the Virginia Department of Education begins to take the lead on licensing facilities from the Department of Social Services, leaders say the quality of early education centers across the state will improve.

“We did this to work on some legislation to really bring all the disparate parts of early childhood education together under the Department of Education, because we know that’s where it belongs,” said Northam.

However, Northam says there’s still work to be done in retaining early childhood educators.

“The average Childhood Education teacher in Virginia makes about $10 an hour, $12 an hour. Around here in the New River Valley for early childhood education, teaching is about as good as it gets. And yet, that’s still nowhere near enough to be able to get the kind of workforce that we need in order to meet that demand,” said Christ Hurst (D), Virginia’s 12th District Delegate.

“We really need to support them the way that they’ve supported us, our families and our children during this typical time, so we put money into incentive brands to really make sure that they stay in these jobs,” said Northam.

Northam says they’ll keep on building early childhood programs, so some of the youngest leaders are ready for the next step in their education.

