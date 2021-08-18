Girl Scouts unveil new cookie on WDBJ7 Mornin’; Adventurefuls will be available January 2022
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Girl Scouts CEO, Nikki Williams, stops by the WDBJ7 studio Wednesday morning to share the newest addition to the Girl Scout cookie line-up.
Adventurefuls are “indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.” They will be available nationwide in January.
