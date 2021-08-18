Advertisement

Girl Scouts unveil new cookie on WDBJ7 Mornin’; Adventurefuls will be available January 2022

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Girl Scouts CEO, Nikki Williams, stops by the WDBJ7 studio Wednesday morning to share the newest addition to the Girl Scout cookie line-up.

Adventurefuls are “indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.” They will be available nationwide in January.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A weak disturbance brings more rain Thursday and Friday.
Fred exits and our normal summer pattern returns
So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths
Police lights.
Three, including small child, dead following crash into Goshen lake
Virginia’s COVID positivity rate reaches 8.5%
Loki sits patiently, waiting for instruction from his officer, sergeant Mike Thompson.
‘I’ve never seen anyone bite the dog.’ Roanoke officer, K9 attacked while trying to make arrest

Latest News

New Girl Scouts Cookie Unveiled
Carilion Clinic COVID-19 Vaccine
Carilion offering bonuses to vaccinated employees
FILE
Danville City Council pleads with residents to get vaccinated
Wednesday Midday Forecast