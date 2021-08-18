Girl Scouts unveil new cookie on WDBJ7 Mornin’; Adventurefuls will be available January 2022

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Girl Scouts CEO, Nikki Williams, stops by the WDBJ7 studio Wednesday morning to share the newest addition to the Girl Scout cookie line-up.

Adventurefuls are “indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.” They will be available nationwide in January.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.