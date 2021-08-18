Advertisement

Gov. Northam announces historic surplus to help with pandemic

Virginia is recording a $2.6 billion surplus.
Virginia is recording a $2.6 billion surplus.(VPM)
By Henry Graff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam is out with a good economic forecast for the state. Virginia is recording a $2.6 billion surplus.

“That tells us all that what we’ve been doing is working—making targeted investments for the future while helping people get through the pandemic. Revenues are exceeding official forecasts, even during a pandemic,” said Governor Ralph Northam, (D) Virginia.

Wednesday, Northam addressed the Joint Money Committees of the General Assembly to kick off the state’s budget process. Lawmakers work on two-year budgets in Virginia, so this money is actually for the fiscal year 2022.

But the governor’s office says the $2.6 billion surplus can be used to help in the state’s recovery including utility support, rent relief and public health service.

“At the same time, we don’t know what the future holds. If you’d asked me about the pandemic in June, I would have said we could have a fall that looked almost normal. But now we know that won’t be the case, thanks to the Delta variant,” said Northam.

Revenues are up across the board. Income and sales taxes and booze sales at state ABC stores.

“For the most part yes, I think we’ve seen very strong growth in online and internet sales for example faster than we expected and probably a direct result of the pandemic,” said State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, (D) 9th District.

But, there are still concerns for other sectors still struggling.

“There are certain sectors of the economy that are still struggling, brick and mortar retail and restaurants, hospitality for example,” said State Sen. McClellan.

NBC12 reached out to a few Republicans to see if any wanted to talk about the economic news. They declined the request.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A weak disturbance brings more rain Thursday and Friday.
Fred exits and our normal summer pattern returns
Police lights.
Three, including small child, dead following crash into Goshen lake
So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths
Loki sits patiently, waiting for instruction from his officer, sergeant Mike Thompson.
‘I’ve never seen anyone bite the dog.’ Roanoke officer, K9 attacked while trying to make arrest
Virginia’s COVID positivity rate reaches 8.5%

Latest News

The new bus will roam the streets of Bedford beginning next month.
Bedford public bus to begin cruising in September
VDOT's safety improvement project to eliminate "S" curve on Route 460.
Route 460 near Montvale to be reduced to single lane each way
Officers provide both assessment and active shooter trainings.
Bedford County Sheriff’s Office provides free active shooter and assessment trainings to community groups
7@four: Eastmont Tomato Festival
Eastmont Tomato Festival Preview
Eastmont Tomato Festival Preview