Grandin Village restaurants to hold hiring event Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Roanoke small businesses are looking to hire and they’re holding a hiring event to bring in staff as soon as possible.

Village Grill and Scratch Biscuit are currently operating under a modified schedule due to a staffing shortage.

Owner Nathan Webster is holding a job fair Thursday in hopes of filling about 15 full- and part-time vacancies at the two restaurants.

“I don’t think there’s one singular issue that’s going to fix it,” said Webster in regard to the worker shortage. “I think it’s just culmination of everything happening at the same time, and the only thing that’s honestly going to fix this is just time, everybody getting comfortable getting out, coming back to work.”

The job fair will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday at Village Grill.

Candidates will be interviewed on the spot and receive free pizza from Grace’s Pizza.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.