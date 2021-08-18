Advertisement

Grandin Village restaurants to hold hiring event Thursday

Village Grill and Scratch Biscuit are looking to hire 15 new employees.
Village Grill and Scratch Biscuit are looking to hire 15 new employees.(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Roanoke small businesses are looking to hire and they’re holding a hiring event to bring in staff as soon as possible.

Village Grill and Scratch Biscuit are currently operating under a modified schedule due to a staffing shortage.

Owner Nathan Webster is holding a job fair Thursday in hopes of filling about 15 full- and part-time vacancies at the two restaurants.

“I don’t think there’s one singular issue that’s going to fix it,” said Webster in regard to the worker shortage. “I think it’s just culmination of everything happening at the same time, and the only thing that’s honestly going to fix this is just time, everybody getting comfortable getting out, coming back to work.”

The job fair will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday at Village Grill.

Candidates will be interviewed on the spot and receive free pizza from Grace’s Pizza.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A weak disturbance brings more rain Thursday and Friday.
Fred exits and our normal summer pattern returns
Police lights.
Three, including small child, dead following crash into Goshen lake
So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths
Loki sits patiently, waiting for instruction from his officer, sergeant Mike Thompson.
‘I’ve never seen anyone bite the dog.’ Roanoke officer, K9 attacked while trying to make arrest
Virginia’s COVID positivity rate reaches 8.5%

Latest News

The new bus will roam the streets of Bedford beginning next month.
Bedford public bus to begin cruising in September
VDOT's safety improvement project to eliminate "S" curve on Route 460.
Route 460 near Montvale to be reduced to single lane each way
Officers provide both assessment and active shooter trainings.
Bedford County Sheriff’s Office provides free active shooter and assessment trainings to community groups
7@four: Eastmont Tomato Festival
Eastmont Tomato Festival Preview
Eastmont Tomato Festival Preview