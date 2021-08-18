Parents remember other vaccinations before school

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Drew Noel is looking forward to kindergarten, but wasn’t so happy about the shots she needed.

“She already had several of them that she needed,” her mom, Sara Noel, explained. “Today she had two shots.”

She was one of around twenty customers at a health department vaccine clinic Wednesday in Covington, not for the COVID vaccine, but for all the others kids need for school.

“This year has been exceptionally hard for everyone,” Heather Mann, a public health nurse at Covington’s health department, said. “So as public health, we want to make sure our children get properly immunized with some new requirements this year.”

New shots like Meningitis for high schoolers and for kindergarteners like Drew, Hepatitis A.

“I screamed too,” she said about the injection.

“You screamed too?” Drew’s mom asked. “That’s okay. It’s okay to scream when you get shots.”

“It’s so important. This is a good time to double check your child’s record,” said Kim Halterman, the Alleghany County Superintendent. “Call up the school nurse, make sure the information is up to date and any of your questions are answered about anything that uniquely concerns your child, or call your primary care provider and do the same.”

It’s something the folks at the health department say they think people have been putting off while dealing with COVID.

“We see that a lot most every year,” Mann said. “But we’ve had a lot of parents in here way before now, and they’re trying to be proactive to go ahead and get their children immunized for school.”

Parents like Sara Noel, who now has to deliver the reward for good behavior.

“But we’re going to get ice cream, right?” she asked Drew. “And some Oreos.”

“Ice cream is better than shots,” concluded Drew’s sister, Dakota.

