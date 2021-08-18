Advertisement

Route 460 near Montvale to be reduced to single lane each way

VDOT's safety improvement project to eliminate "S" curve on Route 460.
VDOT's safety improvement project to eliminate "S" curve on Route 460.(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Commuters traveling on Route 460 in Bedford County near Montvale will need to keep an eye out for traffic pattern changes that could go into place Thursday.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, Route 460 traffic near Montvale will be reduced to one lane in each direction and shifted into the westbound lanes as early as Thursday. This change was originally scheduled to happen Wednesday, but Tuesday night’s severe weather delayed the closure. Additionally, the Route 726 and eastbound Route 460 intersection will be closed.

Drivers will be detoured to Route 692 to access eastbound or westbound Route 460. This, as the department continues the ongoing safety improvement project to eliminate the “S” curve in the roadway.

“Once the change is implemented, we are expecting this two-way traffic pattern to be in place in the westbound lanes for about eight months,” explains VDOT spokesperson Jason Bond.

This project began in summer 2020 and is expected to be completed in summer 2022. In total, it will cost almost $19 million.

