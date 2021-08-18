Salem City School Board beginning search for new Superintendent

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem City Schools Superintendent Dr. Alan Seibert has announced his plans to retire this September, which means the school board has some hiring to do.

The board spoke with representatives from the Virginia School Boards Association at their meeting Tuesday night to discuss the requirements for candidates.

To be eligible for the position, a person must have adequate experience and education as deemed by the Department of Education, or the board can appoint whoever they want as long as it’s a unanimous vote, even if they don’t meet other qualifications.

