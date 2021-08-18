Advertisement

Salem City School Board beginning search for new Superintendent

By Rachel Schneider
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem City Schools Superintendent Dr. Alan Seibert has announced his plans to retire this September, which means the school board has some hiring to do.

The board spoke with representatives from the Virginia School Boards Association at their meeting Tuesday night to discuss the requirements for candidates.

To be eligible for the position, a person must have adequate experience and education as deemed by the Department of Education, or the board can appoint whoever they want as long as it’s a unanimous vote, even if they don’t meet other qualifications.

Stick with WDBJ7 as we follow along for updates in the board’s search for Dr. Seibert’s successor.

